Caitlyn and Vi's romance scene was meant to be longer in Arcane

The final act of Arcane sure packs a lot in, and while a lot of that is action, there's still some romance and more tender character moments to be had, such as when Vi and Caitlyn get down to business in a jail cell.

According to an interview with showrunner Christian Linke on Twitch (via The Direct), the scene was apparently going to be longer. He referred to the scene we saw as the "dialled-back version."

"We got a slap on the wrist. League of Legends is going to be rated mature now," Linke continued. The scene has been praised for its representation, and sticking with the characters for longer than just a kiss that implies more. However, it's interesting to know that the creators wanted to go into much more detail, but then we can imagine some eyes would have to be covered for the younger viewers.