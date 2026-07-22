Cairn's On the Trail DLC has been delayed indefinitely as "we need a bit more time"

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If you have been expecting to jump into Cairn's On the Trail DLC when it launches on August 13, we have a bit of bad news to share. The post-launch addition has been delayed all as developer The Game Bakers needs "a bit more time" due to how this DLC is structured differently to the base game.

In a statement on social media, The Game Bakers explain: "We're adding features to Cairn's Free DLC On the Trail. The new climbing spots are packed with challenges and surprises, but being much smaller mountains than Kami, we've tweaked the formula to keep the tension in every climb."

This all means "On the Trail won't be read for August 13." But the good news is "it's still coming soon and we will share the release date as soon as we have it."

Will you be checking out On the Trail when it debuts eventually?