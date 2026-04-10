Cairn's first free DLC will launch on PC and PS5 in the summer

HQ

Have you conquered the mountain yet in The Game Bakers' Cairn? If not, it'd be wise to complete this amazing feat sooner rather than later, as this summer will see the adventure game being expanded with its first in a series of free DLCs.

The initial expansion of content is regarded as On The Trail - Deep Water and this brings three new climbing areas to master as Aava, but also a few requested features, the biggest being the ability to climb over water without fearing you will plummet to your death should you fall.

The actual premise of the DLC is to follow the trail of a legendary climber, and you can do this as either Aava or even Marco, who will be moving away from being a supportive sideliner to being a playable character.

While you can see a quick taste of the first Cairn DLC in action below, we're waiting for firm confirmation about its release date, which as it stands is slated for PC and PS5 sometime in the summer.