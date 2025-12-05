Cairn will debut on PS5 and PC in January

HQ

January is shaping up to be a rather interesting month for video games, especially those who enjoy indie and AA experiences. On this front, as part of the PC Gaming Show, developer The Game Bakers appeared to present another glimpse of their upcoming title, Cairn, and accompany this with a firm launch date.

Set to debut as soon as January 29, 2026, in less than two month's time we will begin our climb up the mountain as the alpinist Aava. This immense physical task is regarded as the challenge that Aava has been training her entire life for, and naturally this means that the climb won't be easy in any sense of the word, rather it will be complex, daunting, and dangerous.

Promising around 15 hours of gameplay, the press release states that Cairn "seeks to capture both the exhilaration of the ascent and the solitude that comes with it, as Aava leaves behind her family, friends, and the world below." The adventure will feature various additional characters, who appear in almost an hour's worth of cinematic cutscenes performed by a cast of ten actors.

Check out the release date trailer for Cairn below, ahead of it debuting on PC and PS5.