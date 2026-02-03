Cairn sells 200,000 copies over a weekend

HQ

Stylised mountain climbing game Cairn has managed to attract quite the amount of tourism to Mount Kami. Having released just last Thursday, on the 29th of January, the game has since already made quite the impressive sales figure.

As confirmed by The Game Bakers, the developer and publisher of Cairn, the mountain climbing adventure has already sold more than 200,000 copies since its release. The game is currently available on PS5 and PC via Steam, The Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Currently, it seems not only are people buying Cairn, but many of them are enjoying it, too. At the time of writing the game has almost 5,000 reviews on Steam with 94% of them being positive. We checked out the game ourselves and had quite the time clambering up Mount Kami. You can read our network review here.