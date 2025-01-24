Cadillac's LYRIQ-V is its quickest car to date

HQ

Cadillac has been steadily electrifying its many cars and models, and in the spirit of this, the next to receive the treatment is the V-Series. The car maker has just lifted the curtain on the LYRIQ-V, which is the first all-electric model in the V-Series and also, as per Cadillac's own words, its quickest car to date.

The EV model claims to be able to go from 0-60 mph in as quick as 3.3 seconds with Velocity Max equipped, making it the quickest Cadillac model yet. This is on top of featuring a dual-motor system that can kick out 615 horsepower (458.6 kW of power) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque.

The LYRIQ-V also comes with a chunky 102 kWh battery that can be fast-charged using DC power to deliver 75 miles of range in 10 minutes, and also recharge from low to 80% in around 41 minutes. Despite these charging times, the full range is claimed to be around 285 miles.

It utilises drive modes that are made to make the car more competitive and snappy, and it has an interior that includes a multi-layered sound experience and a 33-inch-diagonal LED display.

As per where you can expect to see the LYRIQ-V on roads, Cadillac promises that it'll be sold first in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with additional markets set to follow afterwards. Production will kick off in early 2025, and the pricing for the car has yet to be determined.