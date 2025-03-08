Cadillac F1 Team officially confirmed as the new Formula 1 team in 2026

HQ

It is now official: Cadilla F1 Team will join the grid as the eleventh Formula 1 team next season, 2026. This is something that has been in the works for months, we've talked about it before, but today was the day when Cadilla F1 Team have received the final approval to join the sport next year, and it was announced by the FIA, Formula One Management, and the team themselves, which is based in the US and backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors.

Cadillac's arrival is significative, as it shows the increase interest of Formula 1 in the United States, even if the team also has headquarters in the UK, and uses power units and gearboxes from Ferrari. Cadillac already has 200 employees working on the chassis, components and simulations, and Team Principal Graeme Lowdon says they are "on schedule" and want to be as competitive as possible, and although there's still a lot of work to be done, things will move faster now that they are officially a fully-fledged F1 team, he said in F1.com.

Cadillac will be Formula 1's first new team since Haas in 2016, also an American team. Drivers have not been announced yet, but Lowdon said that they want at least one American driver. It is expected that the American driver will be Colton Herta, runner up at the IndySeries last year, which would likely be paired with a veteran.