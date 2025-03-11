Cadillac F1 Team has at least six candidates for the driver's seats next year: these are the frontrunners

HQ

The news that Cadillac would be joining Formula 1 as a new team in 2026 excited many fans, not only because it means having a new team, but also because it will give opportunities to new drivers to make their way in the motorsport... and also the return of old favourites after a clean sweep within many teams this year. The expectation is that General Motors will go for a mix between a F1 rookie and a veteran, and there are "easily half a dozen, if not more, candidates out there", said team principal Graeme Lowdon (via Reuters).

Lowdon insisted that the main factor to choose a driver is merit, "and personally I see no reason why an American driver can't be selected on merit", which gives hope to American IndyCar driver Colton Herta, who seems to be the one with the best chances... except for the fact that he doesn't yet have the Super Licence yet, required by FIA for drivers to qualify in Formula 1.

To do that, they need to fulfill certain requirements; in the case of Herta, he needs to do some free training sessions or end between the top 5 this season at IndyCar, which seems likely, as he was runner-up on the driver's championship last year... behind Spaniard Álex Palou, who is also a contender for the Cadillac's seat. At least, Formula 1 official X account believes so.

That's for the rookies, and what about the veterans? Formula 1 website narrows it down to three candidates: Valtteri Bottas, kicked from Sauber and now a reserve driver for Mercedes; Zhou Guanyu, also kicked from Sauber after their disastrous season in 2024 and currently reserve driver at Ferrari; and former Verstappen's temmate Sergio Pérez, on a "sabbatical" after being seemingly kicked out of Red Bull.

Regardless, the decision has not been made yet. ""We are going to be quite busy talking to a few people. My phone has certainly been busy, that's for sure", said Lowdon.