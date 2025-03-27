Cadence once again leads the way in Rift of the NecroDancer, coming to Nintendo Switch today

Brace Yourserlves Games has taken advantage of the world's attention to sneak into the Nintendo Direct for Switch 1 and announce its recent Rift of the NecroDancer, which arrived just under a month ago on PC. Now it's coming to Nintendo Switch today, and in the trailer we got a glimpse of the new gameplay, where our heroine continues to take on evil using rhythm.

Needless to say, the games in the NecroDancer series have some of the best soundtracks in recent gaming history (the second instalment, in fact, was the first Zelda not developed by Nintendo, and it's thanks to its use of music), and this instalment also features a bunch of special collaborations from other well-remembered indies like Super Meat Boy, Pizza Tower or Celeste. You can head over to the Nintendo eShop now (or Steam, if you prefer to play on PC) and pick up Rift of the NecroDancer. And if you still haven't got your hands on it, here's the trailer below.