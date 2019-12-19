Cookies

Cadence of Hyrule gets new story as free update

Octavo's Ode is free for all players, and takes us on a new adventure in the crossover that released this year.

The Legend of Zelda mixed with Crypt of the Necrodancer in a unique fusion called Cadence of Hyrule this year, and if you've been wanting more out of the collaboration you'll be pleased to hear that Nintendo has released a new update for the game.

We're invited to "discover Octavo's true intentions for taking over Hyrule" as part of the Octavo's Ode storyline that's just been introduced into the game, as you can see below, and the best part is that this update is entirely free.

If you haven't played the game yet be sure to check out our review, and bear in mind there's also a free demo as well.

Will you try the new storyline?

