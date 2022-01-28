C-3PO actor will play the character once again

HQ

To call the actor Anthony Daniels a Star Wars veteran would be an understatement. He has actually been in all the Star Wars movies playing the golden droid C-3PO, except Solo: A Star Wars Story where he actually played a human working in the spice mines on Kessel.

And guess what, he isn't done yet. On his private Instagram, he has just revealed that he will play C-3PO once again. The only catch is that we don't know where. A reasonable guess would be the animated Disney+ movie Droid Story, which he is confirmed for, but it could just as well be an upcoming video game or a filmed project we don't know about yet.

Either way, we're just happy we'll get to see the golden droid, who is actually fluent in over six million forms of communication (bocce is like a second language to him), once again.