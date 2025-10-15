C. Viper has been added to Street Fighter 6

HQ

When talking about classic Street Fighter fighters, it usually refers to those from the series' 2D era, meaning up until Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, which was originally released in 1999. One of the few newer characters who has managed to establish herself as recognisable and well-liked is Crimson Viper.

She originally appeared in Street Fighter IV in 2008, sporting an iconic red hairstyle. However, she was conspicuously absent from Street Fighter V, and she wasn't included in Street Fighter 6 either. But now Capcom has listened to the fans, and Crimson Viper has been released as the latest Year 3 DLC challenger (Sagat was released in August, and next we await Alex and Ingrid).

Check out the launch trailer for Crimson Viper below.