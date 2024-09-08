Byte Barrel continues to spoil fans with its stylish weapons

HQ

Developer Byte Barrel continues to show off the weapon designs for its upcoming FPS Forgive Me Father 2.

The extremely slick and stylized shooter seems to be a lot of fun to work on, with devs providing continuous updates on their progress via their X profile, with the creative new designs seeking to move away from traditional weapons:

https://x.com/FMF_game/status/1831320045064274158

https://x.com/FMF_game/status/1832046998872338482

https://x.com/FMF_game/status/1829147310460121516

What do you think of the designs and the game's distinctive aesthetic? Will you be picking it up during early access?