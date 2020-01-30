Byleth has now been released for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Even though a lot of fans seem to consider it somewhat of a disappointment with hopes of yet another spectacular guest character, the protagonist Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses was announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate earlier this month. Now he/she (as you can choose the gender of the new fighter in the game) has been launched, and is, of course, a part of the Fighters Pass Volume 1 (along with a new arena as well as some new Fire Emblem soundtrack tunes), but is also sold separately.

However, that isn't the only new thing for the game as patch 7.0.0 also has been launched, and Nintendo.com has everything you need to know about it. Interested in seeing Byleth in action? Check the video out below.