BYD's new electric sports car has driven at 472 km/h

The hunt for the world record for the fastest production car (maximum speed) is in full swing and after witnessing how Croatian battery manufacturer Rimac broke Koenigsegg's record which was then taken back the following week by Koenigsegg. Chinese electric car giant BYD has now entered the game.

The BYD Yangwang U9 Track Edition managed to drive 472 km/h during a video-documented attempt at the ATP Papenburg high-speed velodrome, making it the world's fastest car, but not the world's fastest production car as it is not yet in series production. According to BYD themselves, however, it will be put into production and will then house 2958 electric horsepower.

Road & Track:

"The Yangwang U9 Track Edition uses the same e4 Platform and DiSus-X core technical architecture as the traditional U9, but with a lot more thrust. The base model U9 featured a 1287-hp dual-motor setup, while the Track Edition sports a quad-motor setup delivering 555 kW per motor and a total power exceeding 2958 hp. BYD says that creates a power-to-weight ratio of 1200 hp per ton or around 1.9 hp per pound. U9 Track Edition units add an enhanced, optional carbon-fiber front splitter to the aerodynamic mix. Even so, there is a considerable amount of front-end lift depicted in the video, indicating that some extra aerodynamic stability changes could be in order."