By order of the Peaky Blinders! Here's your first look at Cillian Murphy's return as Tommy Shelby

We all but assumed that many of the original and current Peaky Blinders stars would be returning for the conclusive big film. This includes Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, Natasha O'Keeffe as Lizzie Stark, and of course, Cillian Murphy as the main man, Tommy Shelby.

Now that production on this film has begun, it has been confirmed that Murphy is returning as Tommy Shelby and we've already got a glimpse of him in character for the role and playing an older, greyer version of the Birmingham gangster-turned-politician.

The Peaky Blinders film will also see Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, and Tim Roth appearing, and while it's unconfirmed, the start of shooting does give us hope that the film could be ready for a late 2025 premiere, although an early 2026 debut wouldn't surprise either.