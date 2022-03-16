Cookies

Buy Ukrainian indie games bundle and help the country

Several Ukrainian developers have come together to create this bundle of games.

It's not too uncommon in the wonderful world of video games, that we're given the opportunity to buy something cool for a game, while also improving your karma at the same time. Now you can do precisely just this.

Eleven Ukrainian studios have collected one title each and added those to a Steam bundle, selling them at a 50% discount for €28.88. Several of the games have been really well received by the Steam community, so it looks like you will be in for a treat. Here is what they will do with the money they are making:

"Money from the sale will help the Ukrainian Armed Forces, relatives and friends of the developers in these difficult times."

Sounds like a really good deal to us. Head over this way to buy the Ukrainian Indie Games Bundle and help the country survive the Russian invasion.

