Buy Resident Evil Requiem on the Epic Games Store to get a Grace Ashcroft Fortnite skin

Resident Evil and Fortnite are quite familiar with one another, as Capcom and Epic Games has worked together in the past to bring many of the series most popular heroes to the battle royale as cosmetic options. To this end, we've already seen Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield arrive in the popular multiplayer game, and soon the latest Resident Evil protagonist will also join this bunch.

It has been confirmed that those who snag a copy of Resident Evil Requiem via the Epic Games Store will also be treated to a 'gift' item in the form of a Grace Ashcroft outfit to be used in Fortnite. We've been shown how this looks, with it revolving around the Grace we see at the start of Requiem, fit with her brown leather jacket and slate hoodie, as can be seen in the game's key art too.

This does make you wonder if Grace's arrival in Fortnite and the imminent launch of Requiem will lead to the other Resident Evil heroes returning to Fortnite's in-game shop soon. Maybe it's time for Leon to get a new cosmetic option in the battle royale too to reflect his new appearance in Requiem...