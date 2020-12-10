Buy Ori and the Will of the Wisps and help save the rain forests

You're watching Advertisements

A very nice trend in video games is the opportunity to do something good with your money, while also getting something nice back. Often this is made with DLC that donates all or some of the revenue to a good cause, like Rare's special Sea of Thieves sails last month (something we reported about) which had all the money go to Stand Up To Cancer.

Now iam8bit, mostly known for selling soundtracks on vinyl and physical collectors editions of game that normally would only be sold digitally, has another project going. If you buy Ori and the Will of the Wisps for Switch from them up until December 13, they will donate 5% of the sales directly to the Rainforest Trust:

"From now until December 13, buy any physical OR digital version of Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Nintendo Switch and 5% of your purchase will go directly to support the Rainforest Trust's efforts in preserving and protecting millions of acres of tropical habitats."

They add that they see "the privilege of publishing Ori and the Will of the Wisps as an opportunity to give back". As this is an excellent game, why not take the opportunity to treat yourself to an Xmas gift and at the same time help preserving the wildly mistreated and threatened rain forests?

Head over this way to place your order.