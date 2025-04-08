English
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Buy one Lego title and get four for free on Xbox

The offer is for Xbox consoles only and runs for a week.

Lego and Microsoft are running a slightly different kind of sale right now on several Lego games. You can buy one game and get four for free. The offer doesn't apply to all Lego titles, but still a significant number, and if you or someone close to you likes them, it's a golden opportunity to stock up cheaply.

However, the offer is only available on Xbox consoles and you can find it under the Deals tab on the Microsoft Store. Hurry up and snag a bargain, the offer is valid until April 15, so take the opportunity to get some cheap Easter entertainment.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

