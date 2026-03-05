Butcher vs Homelander: The final chapter of The Boys arrives in just a few weeks time

HQ

The Boys is set for one more epic showdown in this fifth and final season, which according to this new trailer looks to be just as brutal and intense as we all hoped it would be. A dark preview of the final battle between Billy Butcher and Homelander - a conflict that now looks set to determine the future of the world once and for all.

Homelander has effectively taken control of the United States and rules with an iron fist. Meanwhile, several of the other characters, Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie, are imprisoned in a so-called Freedom Camp. At the same time, Annie is trying to organize resistance against the superheroes.

We also get a glimpse of Butcher's dark plans, which seem to involve a virus that can wipe out the superheroes and thus create complete chaos. The premiere is set for April 8 on Prime Video, where the first two episodes will be released immediately. After that, weekly episodes will be released until the series finale on May 20.

