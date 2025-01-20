Business as usual for Manchester City, with Haaland celebrating his 10-year contract

HQ

Manchester City has really turned their fortunes around at Premier League, and Sunday's 6-0 hammering away, against Ipswich Town reminded fans of the team that has dominated English football in the last six years. Two by Foden, and further goals by Kovacic, Doku, McAtee and Erling Haaland, celebrating his ten year contract extension with City until 2034, to the delight of Pep Guardiola: "It's not just winning titles, it is the joy to do your best".

With Guardiola, Manchester City has scored over 6 goals in a Premier League match thirteen times. The team has resurfaced in 2025, with some bumps like the 2-2 draw in Brentford, but hammerings like 8-0 against third-tier team Salford in FA Cup.

Now, Manchester City returns to the top 4, qualifying for next year's Champions League, but very far from Liverpool (50 points, 12 ahead of City). However, seeing the recent stumbles of Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea (who looked like real candidates for the title but have now five defeats in a row), is it possible for Manchester City to at least claim the second place?

And, for Haaland, the race for the Golden Boot continues: he has scored 17 goals on Premier League, only one less than Mohamed Salah for Liverpool.

Premier League top 6 after 22 games



Liverpool: 50 points

Arsenal: 44 points

Nottingham Forest: 44 points

Manchester City: 38 points

Newcastle: 38 points

Chelsea: 37 points

