Bus Driver Simulator has arrived on consoles

You're watching Advertisements

Bus Driver Simulator, the game that allows you to experience the thrills of being a real bus driver has now made its way to PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. With it being on the Switch, players will now be able to play the title whilst on their actual commute on the bus.

The stresses of having to deal with rowdy teenagers or being handed a £10 note may not be present here, but there's a lot that you'll need to pay attention to. Players will need to abide by traffic rules, follow timetables, and ensure passengers get to their destination on time.

The title features different buses from different countries, real life locations, and different weather conditions and traffic conditions you'll have to contend with on the road.

Is this one that you have been excited for?