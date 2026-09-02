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Bus crash kills 16 people in Egypt's Sinai peninsula

The incident occurred in the Dahab region, a place popular among tourists.

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An incident has been reported in the Sinai region of Egypt, namely that a bus has crashed, resulting in the deaths of 16 individuals. The crash happened on the Dahab-Nuweibaa road, with Dahab itself being around 50 miles north of Sharm el-Sheikh, which is a region known for its popularity among tourists aiming to take advantage of the Red Sea.

Egyptian authorities, according to Sky News, have reported a further 29 injuries as a result of the crash, with many of the affected being transferred to local hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Speaking about the tragic accident, authorities have shared a statement, where they issue their "heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of the incident".

Bus crash kills 16 people in Egypt's Sinai peninsula
The beauty of the blue lagoon in Dahab, Sinai. // Kabboom / Shutterstock

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World newsEgypt


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