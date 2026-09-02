Bus crash kills 16 people in Egypt's Sinai peninsula

HQ

An incident has been reported in the Sinai region of Egypt, namely that a bus has crashed, resulting in the deaths of 16 individuals. The crash happened on the Dahab-Nuweibaa road, with Dahab itself being around 50 miles north of Sharm el-Sheikh, which is a region known for its popularity among tourists aiming to take advantage of the Red Sea.

Egyptian authorities, according to Sky News, have reported a further 29 injuries as a result of the crash, with many of the affected being transferred to local hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Speaking about the tragic accident, authorities have shared a statement, where they issue their "heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of the incident".