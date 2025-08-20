Bus crash in western Afghanistan leaves 79 dead

HQ

The latest news on Afghanistan . A tragic bus accident in western Afghanistan has claimed at least 79 lives after an overcrowded vehicle carrying Afghans expelled from Iran collided with other vehicles on the Herat-Kabul highway.

"We urge transportation authorities to provide accurate information about the accident as soon as possible and to share their findings regarding the responsible party," said Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Afghan government.

The crash, which occurred near Herat, caused the bus to catch fire, leaving only its charred frame behind. Among the dead are women and children, according to local authorities, with survivors describing the chaos that followed as emergency crews battled the flames.

Traffic accidents remain frequent across Afghanistan, fueled by unsafe roads, heavy migration flows, and years of underdeveloped infrastructure. Herat, an Afghan border province, is presently accommodating tens of thousands of expelled migrants from Iran.