Bus collision in Uganda claims at least 63 lives

A severe road accident in Uganda has ended the lives of at lest 63 people after two buses collided on a busy route connecting the capital with northern regions.

Preliminary reports indicate the crash occurred during risky overtaking maneuvers involving the two buses, alongside other vehicles on the highway.

Authorities confirmed that all casualties were passengers from the involved buses, highlighting ongoing concerns over road safety in the country.

Emergency services responded promptly, assisting survivors and managing the scene, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances behind the tragedy.

