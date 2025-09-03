Bus Bound Hands-On Preview: Light's not getting any greener buddy!

I've never really been one for simulators, but I can certainly see the charm. You basically get to live a second life, following a career that might not be a dream, but could be an interesting path for you to go down. Trucking, train conducting, business owning. You can do it all thanks to sims, and in Bus Bound, you're more than just a bus driver.

The aim is to be a hero of your local community. You begin in the fictional town of Emberville, a place that has just introduced a new public bus system. As the driver of these experimental routes, you'll be in charge of ensuring that people can get from A to B as smoothly as possible, as if you don't do a good job, you could get this public service cut before it's even moved into second gear.

Something that makes Bus Bound stand out from other simulators is that it really puts the driving first and foremost. You do have a home base where you can map out routes and decide which bus you want to take out on the town, but largely the main goal is to drive and drive well. It cuts a lot of the management out so you're not weighed down by paperwork and can instead just get to ferrying people around.

Where the detail has been taken out of the management aspect, it has been instead put into the driving mechanics. You're able to control every aspect of your bus, from the doors to the window wipers, adding an extra sense of realism to the simulation experience as you won't just automatically load and unload passengers when you reach the next stop. You should be driving realistically, too. Slowing down for speedbumps and taking turns when you're free to go will boost your happiness score with passengers, while driving like you're in Grand Theft Auto is sure to make people shake their fists at you with rage.

The handling and reactivity of the driving mechanics were really smooth, especially with the sim wheel we were given during our preview. It's just like driving for real, but without any of the pressures attached. You don't have to pay for this vehicle, so getting the odd bump doesn't matter, nor are you facing any real road users, so honking at them won't result in you getting battered. It will result in a lower passenger happiness score, though, so keep an eye out for that. As we only had a short time with the demo, there wasn't really the time to get fully immersed in the experience, and so I opted for more of a relaxed approach by the end. One hand on the wheel, the other positioned ready to press the horn, blasting anyone in my way as I swerved between lanes. Behind, I could hear the developer laughing at my failure to bring any of my passengers to a satisfactory stop.

Bus Bound also features 4-player co-op, as well as customisation of your fleet of buses, but we didn't experience either during our time with the game. As someone who doesn't know his double-decker from his shuttle bus, I can't really comment on the wealth of buses you get to drive, but can say there appears to be a lot of them and they're all authentically represented by people who care about this stuff for people who care about this stuff.

For the people that love to hover over every detail, and lose themselves in becoming managers rather than doers, Bus Bound might not be as exciting as other simulators. But, for those that love to grab life by the wheel, Bus Bound offers driving aplenty. Even if you can't use speedbumps as mini ramps and have to keep your passengers satisfied, there's a joy in driving safely in Bus Bound that opens your eyes to why people love these games and will continue to do so. Without too much experience with bus simulators, I can't comment on how much Bus Bound looks to stand out, but it certainly offers a pleasant ride in the time I've played so far.

