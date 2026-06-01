Bus 666 is once again running all the way to Hel

HQ

For a long time, bus route 666 ran to the Polish seaside resort of Hel, often referred to colloquially as the "Highway to Hel," but religious groups were not particularly fond of the name, which was therefore changed to 669 in 2023 after years of pressure. Now, however, the BBC reports that the bus route is back.

The original route was operated by PKS Gdynia (local transport), while the newly reopened route is instead operated by the company FlixBus. The Highway to Hel runs from Kraków all the way to Hel, a journey that takes a total of 13 hours. In a statement to Polish TVN24, a representative for FlixBus said:

"The number 666 was deliberately chosen as a marketing communication element, intended to increase the visibility of the connection on the popular holiday route to Hel."

If you have a vacation in Poland planned, you can now combine it with sun and warmth in Hel, and to get there, you should hop on bus 666.