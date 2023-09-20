Burnout and Need for Speed developers will focus on Battlefield again

HQ

Cheers were heard around the world when Electronic Arts announced Criterion would once again become the lead developer of Need for Speed games back in 2020. Many feared this would never be the case after the Burnout creators had only been helping DICE make Star Wars Battlefront II and Battlefield games the last few years. This change would hopefully bring the NfS franchise back to its former glory. Well, that last part might still happen, but it seems like Criterion won't get all the glory if it does.

Because EA confirms that Criterion has been moved from EA Sports to EA Entertainment (don't forget they were split up three months ago) to once again help DICE, Ripple Effect and Ridgeline create future Battlefield games.

It's worth mentioning that Vince Zampella says a small part of Criterion will continue to tinker with ideas for Need for Speed's future, but it definitely sounds like this is more like a supporting role while Codemasters or some other studio takes over as the franchise's new lead developer.

What do you think about this decision?