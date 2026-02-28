Burglin' Gnomes is your latest friendslop obsession about becoming a chain-smoking thief

We love a daft and silly friendslop game here on Gamereactor and if you do too, you might want to pay close attention to Fobri's upcoming project known as Burglin' Gnomes. This is a simple game where the idea is to suit up as a tiny chain-smoking garden gnome and to then invade and rob a human's home, stealing valuables and items that can be repurposed, all while avoiding the tenant who takes a no-nonsense approach to these miniscule invaders, blasting them into smithereens with a handgun and more.

The online co-op game will be coming to PC via Steam on an undetermined date in the future, but if you do want a taste of what it has to offer, a demo is accessible, where you can cause havoc and evade annihilation in this ridiculous title.

Designed as a cooperative affair for up to five players, for a glimpse of what Burglin' Gnomes offers in the full experience and the available demo, you can see a trailer for the game below, which teases just a tad of the wacky and eccentric gameplay.