Burger King to start using reusable cups

Reusable cups are coming to Burger King. Well, more accurately, two Burger King restaurants are going to making use of the cups, in order to help promote more sustainable living. The idea for the cups was kickstarted by Finnish catering company Restel.

Restel teamed up with Sulapac, the company who made the reusable cups, to start putting them in more mainstream restaurants. Hopefully this programme will see reduced waste from Burger King goers, and avoid harmful microplastics making their way into the ecosystem.

The cups aren't made of plastic themselves, unlike other reusable cups, and are made of biobased material, and are made without using any harmful chemicals.

Would you buy a Burger King reusable cup?

