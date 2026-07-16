Burger King Spain cancels promotion with popular YouTuber after classist and sexist comments

HQ

Burger King Spain has announced they are ending the collaboration with a popular YouTuber, El Xokas, after saying, in an argument with a Twitch follower, that "he has earned more with one collaboration with Burger King than the fan's parents have earned in 20 years".

The YouTuber, well known for years for his unhinged opinions, rude attitude, and frequently sexist comments, was chosen anyway by Burger King for a promo with three other influencers: Peldanyos, Marta Díaz, and Marina Rivers, each one having their own meal, with fans voting with who was the most popular.

Last week, Xokas also went viral for saying that "she would rather be with a 6" than with an attractive woman (referring to actress Ester Expósito) that has political views and "indoctrination".

But Xokas' most recent classist comment, saying that he has earned more in one collaboration that the parents of one of his viewers in 20 years, was the one that crossed the line for Burger King, and after many calls for boycott, the fast food company announced that they have cancelled their collaboration with the YouTuber. "We want to make clear that his remarks do not represent the brand's values ​​and we apologisze to anyone who may have been offended by the association."