Burger King reveals the PlayStation 5 retail box

The fast-food chain currently has a collaboration with Sony in the US.

Back in September it was revealed what the Xbox Series X retail box looked like with the top of the console on the front and good ol' Master Chief on the back. Now the retail box for PlayStation 5 has been revealed for the first time. Not by Sony though, but by Burger King.

It has a collaboration in the US where you can win a PlayStation 5 as a side to your Whopper. You can check it out below where some happy customers get their new console in the biggest Burger King bags we've ever seen.

