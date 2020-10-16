Burger King reveals the PlayStation 5 retail box

You're watching Advertisements

Back in September it was revealed what the Xbox Series X retail box looked like with the top of the console on the front and good ol' Master Chief on the back. Now the retail box for PlayStation 5 has been revealed for the first time. Not by Sony though, but by Burger King.

It has a collaboration in the US where you can win a PlayStation 5 as a side to your Whopper. You can check it out below where some happy customers get their new console in the biggest Burger King bags we've ever seen.