Burger King launches bright red Spider-Man burger

Fancy a Whopper with red-coloured bread and black sesame seeds on it? Well, then you should head to Burger King for the newly launched Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Whopper Meal... which is not available in the UK but is if you're a resident in the US and Asia. I guess we'll have to settle for the Steakhouse Stack over here and pretend it has something to do with Spider-Man.

According to Foodgeekinc, the bread on the new Spider-Man Whopper was initially supposed to be black like Miles Morales' suit, but since customers in Japan pooped green for several days after eating the Darth Vader burger with black-colored bread, they chose to go the red route this time. We're not sure that's any better.