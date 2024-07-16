Bureau 81 would love to do a sequel to The Operator

On July 22, fans can check out Bureau 81's narrative-puzzler The Operator, a game about being a computer operative tasked with helping field agents solve tasks and problems that otherwise are beyond their skills. With the game coming to PC next week, we recently sat down with creator Bastien Giafferi, where in an interview, he told us that he would love to do a sequel to the game and even has some ideas to explore.

"The Operator has an ending, of course. There is an end. It's what I wanted. But if I want to do a sequel, I can. That's all I can say. And of course I will be able to use... I had a lot of ideas for The Operator that I couldn't put in-game either because it was too complicated. Or even the setting, the fact that the game takes place in '92. We don't have cell phones, we don't have smartphones. I had a lot of ideas like that, that if I do a sequel, I can use this, definitely. And I would love to do a sequel."

Check out the full interview below to also hear about Bureau 81's plans to bring controller support to The Operator and potentially even launch the game on consoles, and more.

What setting or time period do you think a sequel to The Operator should be set in?