Bunny Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons detailed

Of course, in today's Mini-Direct, Nintendo prepared a little something for its many eager Animal Crossing fans, many of which are currently working on their own island paradise on the Switch with the recently released New Horizons.

As we already knew, the game's first in-game event will take place in April, and today the developer addressed some of the surprises that fans can look forward to in this colourful event.

If you have installed the Day 1 patch (game version 1.1.0 or higher), you will encounter Zipper at the beginning of next month. This rabbit will visit our island and we'll be digging up special eggs or fishing in the sea, and we can use these resources to produce special thematic objects on the old workbench.

The "Bunny Day" event runs April 1-12 and there will be another surprise for Earth Day at the end of April, so stay tuned for that.