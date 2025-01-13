Bungie's new MOBA set to take inspiration from Super Smash Bros.

As soon as Bungie joined the Sony banner, we knew we were getting some new live-service projects headed our way. Beyond the upcoming Marathon, there's a new MOBA in the works called Gummy Bears. A more vibrant, cosier game, that still very much has a competitive, PvP focus, as it is a MOBA at the end of the day.

The Game Post has provided some new details on the upcoming game, which has apparently shifted out of Bungie's hands towards another PlayStation Studios developer. Significant work has already been done establishing what the game will look like, though, as it is going for that more colourful look, which is to apparently attract a younger audience.

Unlike traditional MOBAs, where you'll have a health bar, Gummy Bears will aim for more of a Super Smash Bros.-inspired style of gameplay. You'll take damage in percentages, being knocked back further and further until you're shoved off the map by a deadly blow.

This will hopefully make it distinct enough for people playing more established MOBAs to give it a go. Multiple game modes are planned, and apparently the project has been praised internally for its fun gameplay. With the game having been in development for at least three years, perhaps we'll hear more about it soon.