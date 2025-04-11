Bungie's Marathon will dodge Helldivers II's biggest mistake

HQ

While Helldivers II remains a greatly popular live-service title, around this time last year the game hit a real roadblock as players protested the forced inclusion of a PSN account. This meant players in territories without PSN could no longer play Helldivers II, and is arguably the biggest source of controversy the game has faced.

Bungie's Marathon, which is also being published by Sony, will not have that problem. In a Discord message caught by VG247, the Marathon team's account posted that players will not require a PSN account when playing on PC and Xbox.

This potentially opens the doors for a lot more people to enjoy Marathon when it launches. Ahead of that launch, we'll be getting a proper gameplay reveal tomorrow, on the 12th of April, alongside a new stream from Bungie after a long period of silence.