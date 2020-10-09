Bungie's latest developer update details changes coming in Beyond Light

You're watching Advertisements

In the most recent edition of This Week At Bungie (TWAB), the developer revealed some changes coming to the live-service title during the Beyond Light launch.

First on the list is New Light, which is being adapted significantly to benefit the new player experience. Now, new Guardians are expected to face a similar introduction as players back in Destiny 1, featuring a romp around the Cosmodrome, this time with a new face leading the way - the Guardian Shaw Han.

Mods will also be changed slightly, by having their energy requirements eliminated, so they are more easily applicable across varying armour sets. Likewise, 'enhanced' mods will be removed and regular mods will be tuned up, to reduce the number of similar mods in the database.

Raid gear will also be receiving a specialised mod slot, designed for raid mods unique to each raid. Gear released before Beyond Light will instead receive a 'legacy' slot, that allows mods from previous seasons to be fitted in, rather than using regular mod slots.

Tweaks to weapons will be announced over the coming weeks, but for the time being, you can check out the new Beyond Light trailer below.