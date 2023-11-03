Bungie: "We know we have lost a lot of your trust"

HQ

Bungie has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this past week, as the developer recently laid off around 100 of its employees, due to Destiny 2 failing to meet expectations. This also led to the delay of the next and final expansion in the game's Light and Darkness Saga, as Destiny 2: The Final Shape was pushed from February until June, all while the studio's other game, Marathon, was delayed into 2025. Bungie has now addressed some of these developments in a new blog post.

Instead of the regular This Week in Destiny blog, Bungie has published one titled "Our Path Forward", wherein the developer specifically states:

"We want to acknowledge the feedback and concerns you have about Lightfall and recent Seasons, as well as your responses to the reveal of The Final Shape. We know we have lost a lot of your trust. Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven't done this enough and that's going to change."

As for how Bungie intends to repair its relationship with its fans, the developer added: "To us the path forward is clear: We need to make The Final Shape an unforgettable Destiny experience. We want to build something that will be regarded alongside the best games we've ever made".

Bungie does state that even following the layoffs, it has around 650 people working on The Final Shape currently, and that in the coming weeks, we'll know more about how the game is being adjusted in the short-term and beginning with the next season starting in late November.