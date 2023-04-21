Bungie wants to know which Destiny 2 gun you want a cosmetic for

HQ

The weekly This Week at Bungie blog post has been shared, and in this latest article, it has been revealed that the Destiny 2 developer is once again asking its players which gun they'd like to see get a new cosmetic.

Following up from the previous voting cycle that both saw the Arbalest Exotic being picked and then having one of three designs decided upon by the community, Bungie has now revealed the shortlist of Exotic weapons that make up this year's vote. And these are Witherhoard, Thunderlord, and Izanagi's Burden.

The vote to choose which weapon gets the new cosmetic is now open, with this being sent to the Destiny 2 community via email. This will continue for a little while, and when a winner is decided, Bungie will work with an already confirmed community creator to deliver three unique cosmetics, which will also then be voted on again, to see which will come to Destiny 2 in the future.

The developer has announced that this process will take a little while, meaning this new cosmetic won't be arriving before next year's expansion, The Final Shape.

As for what the last community-voted cosmetic looks like, you can see that below.