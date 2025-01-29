Bungie unveils Destiny 2's next chapter and Star Wars collaboration

HQ

Destiny 2 has been facing a few different player retention issues following the launch of The Final Shape expansion, with the huge DLC seemingly serving as a way for many long-time players to hop off and end their journey in the long-running sci-fi looter-shooter. But that expansion wasn't actually the end of the Light and Darkness Saga, rather Bungie has been continually updating and adding additional narrative chapters in the form of its Episodes, two of which are now complete, with the third and final and one set to arrive very soon.

The third one is known as Heresy and in the recent Developer Livestream hosted by Bungie, we are shown that this will take us back into the Dreadnaught location to face another Hive god, this time with it finally including a showdown with Xivu Arath.

This next chapter will include a new mode called The Nether, where a team of Guardians must explore and fight off hordes of increasingly demanding Hive to earn powerful loot, and it will incorporate area patrols, bubbles of tough enemies, and heroic boss fights.

But on top of the quite expected and familiar new content additions coming in Destiny 2's Heresy Episode, perhaps the most surprising reveal is that the game will soon be crossing over with Star Wars. A new collaboration has been revealed that includes three new cosmetic sets themed after Galactic Empire soldier classes. Titans will be able to get Stormtrooper-inspired ornaments, Warlocks can sport Imperial Guard armour, and Hunters can rock armour that seems to resemble either a Death Trooper or a Shadow Trooper. The collaboration also comes with other goodies, like a Death Star-inspired Ghost shell.

The Star Wars crossover and the Heresy chapter will both launch on February 4.