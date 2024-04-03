Bungie to show off Destiny 2: The Final Shape again next week

HQ

We're counting down the days to being able to round out this era of Destiny 2 with its last expansion in the Light and Darkness Saga, Destiny 2: The Final Shape. While that expansion is planned for June 4, 2024, following its delay from late February, Bungie will be presenting a look at the new batch of content as of next week in a new gameplay preview video.

We're not told a whole lot about what this preview will offer, but Bungie does specifically add, "Join us on April 9, 2024 for an update on what the team has been building for Destiny 2: The Final Shape".

This will be at 17:30 BST / 18:30 CEST and will be followed by the launch trailer for the free content update Into the Light, which will be making its full debut in mid-April to tie players over until The Final Shape arrives.