Bungie to share tons of details on Star Wars-themed Destiny 2 expansion Renegades next week

Next week, Bungie will return for a new Developer Livestream where it will shine a spotlight on the future of Destiny 2 once more.

On Tuesday, September 9 at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST, the developer will host a show that will focus on the upcoming Star Wars-themed expansion known as Renegades, all while also dishing out the details on the Ash & Iron Major Update.

This all comes as the developer also shares a ton of sandbox changes planned for Destiny 2, all in an immense blog post that reveals we should expect adjustments to weapon hip-fire reticles, weapon archetypes, Exotic weapons, weapon perks, weapon mods, Exotic armour, and abilities. Check out the whopper of a blog post here.

As for when Renegades will launch in-game, it's planned to debut as soon as December 2, 2025. Check out the announcement trailer below.