Bungie to prepare for The Final Shape with Destiny 2: Into the Light content update

When Bungie decided to delay Destiny 2: The Final Shape out of February 2024 and instead push it until June, many assumed that we were in store for a lengthy and drawn out final season, akin to what happened in the lead up to Destiny 2: The Witch Queen in 2022 when that arrived around three months later than expected.

However, as Bungie seemingly knew well in advance that The Final Shape would not be ready in time for the original release date, the developer promised that the extra waiting time would be filled to some extent with additional bits of new content, content that we're beginning to learn more about.

Set to be dubbed Destiny 2: Into the Light, Bungie describes this as "new game content, available for all players, throughout the months of April and May in preparation for the launch of The Final Shape in June."

We're not told yet exactly what this will refer to, but we will know more on this front very soon, as there will be several livestreams hosted by Bungie over the coming weeks to show off Into the Light. The first is slated for March 19, with the second on March 26, and the third on April 2. Each will take place at 10AM PT (which equates to 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET and 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST when daylight savings kicks into effect again).