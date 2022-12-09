Bungie shows off an explosive look at Destiny 2: Lightfall

HQ

As promised, at The Game Awards Bungie just debuted yet another trailer for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall. Showing off another look at the Neptunian city and the new Strand subclass, the trailer gives an idea of what this next chapter of the sci-fi action MMO will bring to the table.

For those who are unaware of what Lightfall's core storyline will be, the idea will be to head to a neon city in the outer reaches of the solar system to prepare for the Witness, who is bearing down upon Earth as it continues its pursuit of the Traveler.

While you can check out the new trailer below, you can look forward to playing Destiny 2: Lightfall when it debuts on February 28, 2023.