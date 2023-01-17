Bungie shares a deeper look at Destiny 2: Lightfall's Neptunian city

HQ

It's getting ever closer to the launch of the next major expansion for Destiny 2. Lightfall is set to arrive on February 28, 2023, and ahead of that date, Bungie has now shared a brand new trailer for the post-launch addition, which revolves mainly around the new city where the expansion will be based: Neomuna.

This city really does seem to be a cyberpunk haven, and it's also quite a significant change to the usual environments we get in Destiny 2, as this is primarily urban, unlike the swamps of The Witch Queen, the icy wastelands of Beyond Light, the dusty lunar land of Shadowkeep, and the dual additions of The Tangled Shore and The Dreaming City in Forsaken.

We are also introduced to some of the new characters, although their exact involvement in the narrative remains unclear, all while noticing the overwhelming presence of Calus, who is looking to once again be a major villain for the Guardian to face off with during the events of Lightfall.

Catch the story trailer below, and look forward to playing Destiny 2: Lightfall on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in around six weeks.