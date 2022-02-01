Bungie says future games will also be multiplatform

HQ

As we reported yesterday, Sony stunned everyone by announcing they are purchasing Bungie for $3.6 billion. This is of course a concern to many (mainly Xbox) gamers as Destiny 2 is very popular and it might now end up as a PC and PlayStation title. But as confirmed yesterday, this won't be the case as it will remain multiplatform.

While this is good news, most still assume that future games will be PC and PlayStation exclusives., but as it turns out, this might not be the case either. In an official FAQ from Bungie, they reply to the question "Bungie has future games in development, will they now become PlayStation exclusives?" like this:

"No. We want the worlds we are creating to extend to anywhere people play games. We will continue to be self-published, creatively independent, and we will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community."

While this might surprise a lot of people and raise the question why Sony bought Bungie in the first place if it doesn't mean exclusives, the GamesIndustry analyst Christopher Dring claims to have an answer:

"The motivation behind Sony's acquisition of Bungie is to help boost their own abilities to make live-service, multiplatform games. equally, Sony unlocks the potential to Bungie to strengthen its technical capabilities and the prospect of taking its games to movies/TV"

Do you agree and think Sony want's to strengthen their upcoming live service and multiplatform games by buying Bungie, or are there other motives?