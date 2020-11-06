Bungie reveals file sizes for Destiny 2: Beyond Light

You're watching Advertisements

As storage likely will become an issue next generation due to fairly small SSD drives and very high prices if you want to expand it, it will be much more important to keep track of file sizes. Perhaps that is the reason Bungie has now revealed the install sizes for Destiny 2 with the expansion Beyond Light for all formats:

PC - 69,7 gigabyte (may vary based on languages installed)

PS4 - 70,78 gigabyte

PS5 - 70,78 gigabyte

Xbox One - 65,7 gigabyte

Xbox Series S/X - 65,7 gigabyte

Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches on November 10, and you can check out the launch trailer below.