Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie reveals file sizes for Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Luckily, it isn't in the same ballpark as Call of Duty: Warzone.

As storage likely will become an issue next generation due to fairly small SSD drives and very high prices if you want to expand it, it will be much more important to keep track of file sizes. Perhaps that is the reason Bungie has now revealed the install sizes for Destiny 2 with the expansion Beyond Light for all formats:

PC - 69,7 gigabyte (may vary based on languages installed)
PS4 - 70,78 gigabyte
PS5 - 70,78 gigabyte
Xbox One - 65,7 gigabyte
Xbox Series S/X - 65,7 gigabyte

Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches on November 10, and you can check out the launch trailer below.

