Bungie pulls Destiny 2 Starter Pack following massive fan backlash

Just a couple of days ago, Bungie kicked off the latest (and final) season of Destiny 2, with this known as Season of the Wish. At this time, the developer also launched The Witcher collaboration, which drew criticisms for its price, released a bunch of new playable content, which has seemingly not landed with fans all too well yet, and debuted a Starter Pack for new players that got absolutely blasted by fans pretty much as soon as it was announced due to its poor offerings.

Now, Bungie has taken to X to address various criticisms and to announce that the Starter Pack has been pulled from sale. Bungie notes that the pack is "not something bringing joy", which is why it has been removed from the stores. The developer adds that "there are other parts of Destiny 2 that new players should want to dive into first before chasing these Exotic weapons, cosmetics, and upgrade materials."

To add to this, Bungie registers that taking fans to the Blind Well hasn't exactly landed as it hoped and that players will only be asked to return to the activity once more in the season in week six.

Otherwise, shard economy in the new The Coil and Riven's Lair activities are being adjusted, as are bugs stopping loot from being rewarded. PvP problems, such as fans wanting to play Control over Checkmate Control due to differences in the time-to-kill values, and the spawn issues on a few maps, are being addressed in the near future. Lastly, Bungie also teases the new Rocket Sidearm, which will be launching in the new Dungeon when it debuts tomorrow.

